The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has developed several new certification programmes and has launched an app, all designed to help supervisors verify the status of ACI-certified individuals onsite.

The institute says the ACI Certification Verify app allows users to verify the status of these individuals through their certification ID number, name and total number ACI-certified individuals in an area.

According to John W. Nehasil, managing director, certification at ACI: “The expectation for quality concrete construction can be seen in the growing demand for ACI-certified workers on projects spanning the globe.

“Our certification programs provide competent and proven individuals who have demonstrated the ability to properly test, place, and inspect concrete.

“The ACI Certification Verify app allows these individuals to prove their certification status and ensure projects can keep moving forward – now on both Apple and Android devices.”

The app is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store and uses the same functionality of the concrete.org/verify web-based verification tool.

To learn more about ACI Certification or to download the app, visit ACICertification.org.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)