ACI offers shotcrete inspection certification programme

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is offering a programme to certify individuals required to properly inspect the placement of shotcrete.

The ACI says comprehension of the responsibilities and qualification requirements of a Shotcrete Nozzleman are necessary.

The Shotcrete Inspector programme was developed by ACI Committee C661 – Shotcrete Inspector, with the assistance of ACI Committee C660 – Shotcrete Nozzleman and the American Shotcrete Association. The programme requires successful passage of the written examination, an active or previous certification as an ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I and satisfactory work experience which must include a role in shotcrete construction. It also allows for approved shotcrete education programmes to satisfy up to two (of the three) years of this required experience.

Randle Emmrich, chair, ACI C661 – Shotcrete Inspector, says: “With shotcrete continuing to grow in use and demand in concrete construction projects, ACI developed this program as a means to certify personnel who prove they have advanced knowledge of shotcrete inspection practices and can help bring enhanced quality to shotcrete construction,”

The programme is available now through ACI sponsoring groups, and additional information is available here ACICertification.org.

