ACI opens annual request for concrete research proposals

The ACI Foundation’s concrete research council is accepting proposals from concrete research projects until 1 December.

Proposal and funding parameters include:

Topics are encouraged from all areas of concrete research,
Up to $50,000 may be approved per project for direct costs,
Due to a 15% research organization overhead cost limit, the ACI Foundation may award up to a maximum of $7,500 additional funds for indirect costs,
An ACI Technical Committee must support the research concept and participate in an advisory role to the principal investigator,
An individual researcher can serve as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator on only one submitted proposal,
Industry partnering, and project cost sharing are strongly encouraged,
All proposals must be submitted before the 1 December deadline, and
Principal investigators shall follow the requirements in the published RFP Application Guide, including the requirement to contact ACI Technical Committee Chairs by September 17, 2020, to request endorsement of your proposed research.

Selection of awarded projects and notifications to principal investigators will take place after the spring ACI Concrete Convention.

More information is available on the website.

 

