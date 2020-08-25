ACI’s strategic development council hosts virtual technology forum

The ACI Foundation’s strategic development council (SDC) is hosting its first virtual technology forum from. 25-27 August.

The SDC Technology Forum 48 will consist of two separate webinar sessions, which will include four 30-minute presentations. All participants will have the option of requesting a PDH certificate for self-reported credit.

The SDC collaborates across the concrete industry to address technical challenges within the industry and hosts forums for the introduction and nurturing of new technologies.

