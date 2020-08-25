ACI’s strategic development council hosts virtual technology forum

The ACI Foundation’s strategic development council (SDC) is hosting its first virtual technology forum from. 25-27 August.

The SDC Technology Forum 48 will consist of two separate webinar sessions, which will include four 30-minute presentations. All participants will have the option of requesting a PDH certificate for self-reported credit.

The SDC collaborates across the concrete industry to address technical challenges within the industry and hosts forums for the introduction and nurturing of new technologies.

Source

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options