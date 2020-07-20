Aggregates and concrete standards body ASTM issues advice on testing fibre-reinforced concrete

ASTM International has proposed a standard to evaluate the tensile performance of fibre-reinforced concrete (FRC) using cylindrical specimens with double-punch loading.

Shih-ho Chao, ASTM member and professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington, says a double-punch test is an indirect tensile test method that shows much less variability and is more time efficient than typical beam-type testing.

”It only requires a very simple and small capacity compression testing equipment to perform the test. This method can be used for investigating various properties of FRCs such as strength, stiffness, ductility, and mix quality,” says Chao.

The international standards orgnisation says the proposed standard (WK73384) will be useful to contractors, testing agencies, and researchers.

ASTM’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) is developing the proposed standard.

The C09 welcomes participation in the development of its standards.

