Terex deepens its partnership with telematics expert ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, a US-based provider of telematics and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has expanded its long-standing agreement with Terex Corporation.

The two companies will continue to collaborate on the development of new technologies for their “heavy equipment IoT device and cloud-based data reporting and analytics platform.”

According to a statement this week: “Terex will extend its commitment to the use of ORBCOMM’s telematics system for seven years, with an automatic renewal for four additional years.

“By extending contracts, Terex will drive its continued growth and broaden its telematics offering to satisfy dealers and end-user customers as their needs shift in the future.

“Terex will offer ORBCOMM’s telematics system as standard across several different brands in Terex, including Powerscreen, Terex Finlay, CBI, Terex Ecotec and EvoQuip.

Terex will also migrate to ORBCOMM’s next generation OEM platform, FleetEdge 4, which, the two companies claim “features an improved user experience with incremental key features, including dynamic dashboards, filters and custom reports.”

The system “enables fleet managers to gain deeper insight into how their machines and entire fleets are performing.”

ORBCOMM says that its systems also “provide seamless fallback to multi-band 3G and 2G networks if 4G is not available, and to satellite when out of cellular coverage, which greatly simplifies logistics and distribution and lowers the cost of global deployments.”

“ORBCOMM’s enhanced agreement with Terex solidifies their commitment to their heavy machinery customers around the world by leveraging our best-in-class, dual-mode IoT technology,” says Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The unique combination of our global telematics device and next-generation data reporting and analytics platform customized for Terex enables customers to track, monitor and control their assets seamlessly into the future.”

For Paul Morris, Telematics Manager at Terex: “Telematics is more important than ever right now. Being able to stay connected with your equipment, manage logistics, access critical machine information and perform remote operator support is vital.

“Terex is pleased to deliver ORBCOMM’s latest IoT technology to its global customers and leverage the critical data insights to drive further improvements in our machinery, including increased reliability, uptime and fuel efficiency.”

ORBCOMM is listed on Nasdaq and describes itself as: “An innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency.

“The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care.

“ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government.

For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)