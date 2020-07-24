Aggregates equipment manufacturer Sandvik strengthens North American presence with acquisition of Allied Construction Products

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has acquired Allied Construction Products to establish an enhanced sales, service and support platform in North America.

Sandvik says the acquisition will also expand its existing dealer network into new regions and to reach new customers with a broader product offering.

Both parties have had a strategic partnership since 2003, with Allied being the US distributor for Rammer products.

Sandvik says it was already a 21% minority shareholder of the company and its products generate around 80% of Allied’s revenues.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

Allied is a US distributor of hydraulic hammers to the construction and mining industries and manufacturer of compactor plates and mounting brackets.

