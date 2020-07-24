Aggregates equipment manufacturer Sandvik strengthens North American presence with acquisition of Allied Construction Products

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has acquired Allied Construction Products to establish an enhanced sales, service and support platform in North America.

Sandvik says the acquisition will also expand its existing dealer network into new regions and to reach new customers with a broader product offering.

Both parties have had a strategic partnership since 2003, with Allied being the US distributor for Rammer products.

Sandvik says it was already a 21% minority shareholder of the company and its products generate around 80% of Allied’s revenues.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2020.

Allied is a US distributor of hydraulic hammers to the construction and mining industries and manufacturer of compactor plates and mounting brackets.

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options