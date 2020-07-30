Aggregates giant LafargeHolcim accelerates global rollout of its new ECOPact green concrete range

LafargeHolcim is accelerating the global rollout of its new ECOPact green concrete range.

After a successful market adoption in Europe, ECOPact, said by the French-Swiss giant to be the industry’s broadest green concrete range, is now available in the US.

It delivers “high-performing, sustainable and circular benefits,” says LafargeHolcim and, as well as launching in the United States, the new concrete range will be made available in the UK, Canada, Latin America and other markets worldwide in the coming months.

This introduction is an essential component of the company’s strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

Above: LafargeHolcim is accelerating the global rollout of its new ECOPact green concrete range. Pictured is an employee at work the company’s R&D Centre in Lyon, France.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO, said: “I am proud to introduce ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction.

“Building on the success of ECOPact in Switzerland, Germany and France, we are now introducing it across the Americas.

“With the rollout of this Green Concrete, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction.”

The move will have a significant impact across the Americas, where the company sells roughly 15 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete every year.

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30% to 100% fewer carbon emissions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete.

Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

With this new ECOPact green concrete range LafargeHolcim aims to continue to lead the way in sustainable and circular construction.

With one-third of its net sales already in sustainable solutions, LafargeHolcim claims to offer the broadest portfolio of low-carbon products and technologies.

With an industry-leading Research and Development (R&D) organisation, the company dedicates 50% of its innovation resources to low carbon solutions, with 40% of its patents currently in this area.

The company embraces a circular business model with leading operations in waste treatment and demolition waste upcycling.

Its Susteno brand of cement, for example, is the first and only resource-saving cement in Europe that uses fine mixed granulate from demolished buildings as an additive.

Its subsidiary Geocycle co-processed more than 10 million tonnes of waste in 2019, of which two million tonnes were related to plastic.

