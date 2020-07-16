Aggregates group Chaney Enterprises expands its CarbonCure Technologies project to save 551 tons of CO2 emissions

Aggregates group Chaney Enterprises has stepped up its plans to minimize the company’s carbon footprint by installing CarbonCure solutions at three additional Maryland concrete plants: Annapolis, Seat Pleasant and Upper Marlboro.

Three years ago, Chaney Enterprises partnered with CarbonCure Technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of its concrete plant at the group’s Green-Star Certified concrete plant located in Waldorf, MD in December 2017.

With four concrete plants now using green technology, Chaney Enterprises has delivered approximately 53,408 cubic yards of concrete made with CarbonCure to job sites across Maryland.

The company has increased its total cubic yards of concrete produced with CarbonCure technology by over 83% and managed to save 551 tons of CO2 from being released into the environment as a greenhouse gas.

CarbonCure’s unique technology introduces recycled CO2 into fresh concrete at the ready-mix plants. In a process known as CO2 mineralization, the CO2 is converted to a mineral and becomes permanently captured in Chaney’s concrete mixes.

According to Chaney: “Once the CO2 is chemically transformed into a mineral, it will never be released into the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas.

“This enables production efficiencies, such as a reduction in cementitious material, as well as carbon footprint reductions.

“Aside from improving the concrete’s strength and durability, there is no impact on the concrete’s fresh or hardened properties.

The Chaney Enterprises and CarbonCure partnership says that it “plans on installing the technology in their 17 other concrete plants across MD, DE and VA in the coming years.”

In addition to offering ready-mix concrete with CarbonCure, Chaney Enterprises provides other sustainable products such as pervious concrete, insulated concrete form (ICF) construction and recycled concrete.

