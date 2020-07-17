Aggregates software specialist Command Alkon partners with Ruckit on invoice reconciliation

Aggregates industry software and technology specialist Command Alkon is combining its resources with software provider Ruckit to remove the need for paper tickets and to speed up invoice reconciliation.

Rucklit’s CEO Tarun Nimmagadda says: “Ruckit and Command Alkon’s partnership was forged on the jobsite and in the service of companies that purchase heavy materials.

“Our combined industry and technical knowledge will foster new opportunities for construction companies to operate with real-time visibility and boost productivity and profitability to new levels.”

The partnership will enable Ruckit’s customers to receive digitised materials ticket data in real-time from their suppliers by connecting Command Alkon’s Connex Platform to Ruckit’s TicketPro solution.

Command Alkon says this will remove the time delays associated with manual entry and scanning paper tickets. Real-time data flowing from Connex to TicketPro will enable precise record-keeping and faster invoice reconciliation, the company adds.

Justin Mannina, business development representative at Command Alkon, says: “Each manual touch point of a paper ticket introduces new opportunities for inaccuracies, wasted time, and mistakes that almost inevitably arise when jobs are not effectively synchronised.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help Ruckit’s customers through this integration by reducing time collecting information from the field and reducing errors and admin hours by eliminating the need to re-key information into office systems.”

Command Alkon offers solutions to deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction industry.

