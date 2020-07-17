American Concrete Institute to host virtual technology forum in August

The American Concrete Industry (ACI) Foundation’s Strategic Development Council (SDC) has announced it will host its first virtual technology forum from 25-27 August.

The SDC Technology Forum 48 will consist of two separate webinar sessions, which will include four 30-minute presentations. All participants will have the option of requesting a PDH certificate for self-reported credit.

The SDC collaborates across the concrete industry to address technical challenges within the industry and hosts forums for the introduction and nurturing of new technologies.

The ACI said in its latest statement on the forrum: “Due to local, state, and federal regulations, and to protect the health and safety of attendees, the American Concrete Institute announces the transition of the ACI Concrete Convention from an in-person event in Raleigh, NC, USA, this October, to a 100% virtual event. The ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will be held over similar dates at the end of October.

“Attendees to the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will collaborate on advancing concrete codes, specifications, and practices during hundreds of committee meetings.

“Technical and educational sessions will provide the latest concrete research, case studies, best practices, and the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs). Top projects in the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards will be announced, and several virtual networking and special events will take place – building on the convention’s tradition as the world’s gathering place for advancing concrete. Additional convention details are being finalized and will be announced as they are confirmed.”

According to Ronald G. Burg, PE, Executive Vice President, American Concrete Institute: “The ACI Virtual Concrete Convention will enable the critical work of the Institute to continue moving forward.

“This virtual format provides the opportunity for much greater participation from students, professionals, and our global colleagues who may not have been planning to attend in person.”

Registration for the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention is now available at ACIConvention.org. The registration fee has been substantially reduced for ACI members, and is free to all ACI student members.

More information about the SDC Technology Forum 48, please click HERE.

