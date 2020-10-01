ARI Aggregate Research gets bigger and better

Dear Aggregates Professional,

As a highly valued user of www.AggregateResearch.com (ARI), I am delighted to tell you that we are about to make your favourite news and information website even better.

We’re excited to announce that we now have a new, enlarged and redesigned site … with more business intelligence and decision-support data than ever before.

We have joined forces with www.aggbusiness.com to provide you with an expert information source on the world of aggregates and surface mining.

As well as your current North American coverage, you can now get a global view from our industry-leading team of expert business journalists and correspondents around the world.

The updated site includes better navigation, with drop-down menus for both mobile and desktop versions that instantly reconfigure according to the device you are using to access our site. We want to make www.aggbusiness.com your trusted information partner and make everything as easy to use as possible.

We’ve also improved the structure of our content, so you’ll get more from a quick read. We want to help you keep your finger on the pulse of the worldwide aggregates industry and help your company be even more successful.

Indeed, there’s a whole host of new feature on the site, all designed to make your user experience fast, targeted and rewarding.

Why not take a few moments now to look at our home page … https://www.aggbusiness.com/

Click on the news tab and see how we have broken down our coverage … do you want All News or would you prefer to focus on the Americas, Europe or the Rest of the World? It’s all there and it’s waiting for you.

We hope you like what you find.

Geoff Hadwick and Ben Spencer

Content managers

