Ash Grove to upgrade deep water import terminal in Florida

Ash Grove is upgrading its Port Manatee deep water import terminal in Florida to improve its capacity to import cement, cement slag and fly ash.

Ash Grove regional president Monica Manolas, says: “The upgrade of the Port Manatee import terminal will expand our capabilities and strengthen our ability to meet growing demand in the region.”

The CRH subsidiary says the project includes the addition of a high capacity FLS / Kovako ship unloader at the terminal, together with the upgrade of existing material transfer and electrical systems and the addition of self-loading capabilities.

Ash Grove expects the upgrade to improve the environmental performance at the terminal, leveraging its existing silo capacity and complementing the capabilities of cement plants in the towns of Sumterville and Branford.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

