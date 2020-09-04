ASTM develops asphalt standard for thermal cracking properties

ASTM International has released a standard to provide a test method for determining thermal cracking properties of asphalt mixtures through measuring thermally induced stress and strain.

ASTM says the objective of the test method is to determine the thermal engineering properties of asphalt mixtures by measuring the thermally induced stress and strain, to then design thermal cracking resistant asphalt mixtures. Using asphalt mixtures with resistance to thermal cracking in the construction of asphalt pavements in cold climatic regions would lead to long lasting roads and low maintenance costs, the organisation adds.

ASTM member Murugaiyah Piratheepan, says: “Temperature variations and rates will directly influence the stiffness, strength, and thermal-volumetric properties of the asphalt mixture; hence affecting the pavement resistance to thermal cracking. Therefore, an accurate characterisation of the asphalt mixture properties is essential to the design of thermal cracking resistant asphalt mixtures and to the fundamental modelling of thermal cracking of asphalt pavements,” Piratheepan adds.

According to Piratheepan, the standard will be useful to government agencies, asphalt pavement owners, design laboratories, and asphalt mixture producers.

Source

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)