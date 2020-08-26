Bruks Siwertell consolidates brand under new identity

Bruks Siwertell has launched a brand identity designed to reflect the capabilities of its bulk handling and wood chipping products and services.

The company says its new logo will represent both the Bruks and Siwertell brands in all future communications.

Bruks Siwertell’s CEO Peter Jonsson says: “Our new appearance is part of a recognition process. It shows customers that Bruks and Siwertell products are part of the same family, and enables the instant association of our equipment with the ability to add value to operations, generate profitability and offer an impressive return on investment for their owners.”

Emily Braekhus Cueva, marketing director at Bruks Siwertell, says: “The Bruks and Siwertell brands are deeply settled and respected within their respective business segments. We have kept their separate identities, but brought them closer together for common communication purposes, so that all customers within Bruks Siwertell recognise them both. Therefore, some elements have been retained and we have also introduced new ones.

“Worldwide, customers will still see the single product Bruks and Siwertell brands on our ship unloaders, ship loaders, conveyors, stacking reclaiming systems, wood chippers, screening and milling systems,” she continues. “They will also see a new logomark to show that, although they each represent different types of products, both brands are now part of a bigger family, able to offer a much wider span of equipment. Together, they complement each other and build a stronger portfolio.”

Cueva explains the new logo is designed to evoke a feeling of focus and speed, with the circles representing movement and velocity.

“The semicircle can be interpreted as a belt conveyor and the sharp-edged parts potentially as wood-chipping knives, while within the visual of the complete circle you can see one of our core components, the screw conveyor. The three-dimensional angle implies movement and rotation, and the shape of a globe represents our international reach,” she concludes.

