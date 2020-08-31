CDE to host virtual trade show on wet processing in October

CDE, a manufacturer of wet processing equipment, is to host a virtual trade event that will include topics on mining and industrial sands from 14-15 October.

Mining topics will include mineral sands, transforming tailings into a high-value product, sustainable mining, and mine tailings management.

For quarry operators, the two-day event will feature discussions about the benefits of wet processing compared to crushing, how to maximise profitability through water and energy savings in washing operations, the market for manufactured sands and unlocking the hidden value in quarry by-products.

Experts in the industrial sands sector will discuss the topics of sustainable silica sand operations, the demand and challenges in the industrial sands market, contaminants removal, opportunities for materials processors to diversify into industrial sands and sustainable frac sand processing.

The programme also includes panel discussions and presentations focusing on municipal wastewater management, challenges to wastewater solids separation and the pressures on infrastructure due to growing urbanisation.

CDE founder Tony Convery says: “Over the course of the two days, we’ll be hosting live discussions in multiple languages and facilitated simultaneously across different time zones so we can engage with our customers and attendees in real-time to look at challenges in the market, processing innovations, and applications, and indeed the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Interactive Q&As will conclude each session and breakaway networking chat rooms will offer attendees the opportunity to discuss the insights and connect with leading industry experts.

Registration is free, but places will be limited for some roundtable and seminar sessions.

More information is available on the website.

