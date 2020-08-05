Cedarapids adds Frontline Machinery as dealer for British Columbia

Cedarapids, a Terex MPS brand, has chosen Frontline Machinery to sell its portable and modular crushing and screening range in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Frontline’s president Daryl Todd says the company will stock a number of models and sizes of jaw, cone and screen plants while also bringing in more specialised plants on request.

“This new range increases the ability to better service our customers who are looking for portable and modular higher capacity crushing and screening systems,” Todd adds.

David Quail, Business Line Director for Terex MPS says Frontline’s “strong rental fleet focus will be a great complement to our portable and modular equipment”.

Frontline is a family owned and operated mobile heavy equipment supplier, specialising in aggregate processing, wood, biomass and waste recycling industries since 2013.

