Cementos supplies concrete and cement for Túnel de La Línea

Cementos Argos delivered more than 915,500 cubic yards of high resistance ready-mix concrete and more than 220,000 tonnes of cement for a tunnel in Colombia.

Cementos says the Túnel de La Línea has an extension of 8.5 km long and is made up of three short tunnels, 13.4 km of double roadway and five viaducts.

The high resistance ready-mix is suitable for tunnel lining and slop stablisation in roads, mines and dams, the company adds.

Tomás Restrepo, vice president of Colombia region at Cementos, says: “This was a project that represented great logistical and technical challenges that Argos had face with commitment. We are sure that this strategic work of interconnection will contribute enormously to the progress of Colombia and its people.”

As part of the project, Cementos implemented an on-site plant to aid the production and dispatch of the ready-mix. It also developed a plan to ensure the supply of raw materials.

Source

 

