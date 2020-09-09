Cemex hosts ‘Operation Resilience’ virtual event

Building materials giant Cemex will host a virtual event on September 10 to discuss business and financial strategy in light of current conditions.

The event will include a discussion of “Operation Resilience” (Cemex’s programme designed to enhance performance in the context of COVID-19), market outlook, and other related topics. Cemex says the discussion may contain material information for its stakeholders.

Cemex’s CFO Maher Al-Haffar and its EVP of strategic planning and business development José Antonio González, will also participate. The event will be held virtually on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10:00am (US ET).

The event will start with a brief presentation by Fernando González followed by a Q&A session.

The live video webcast can be accessed on the day of the event at https://www.cemex.com/en/-/open-dialogue-ceo-2020

A presentation of the event’s main content is expected to be made publicly available before the event, and a replay of the video webcast will be available shortly after the event.

This article first appeared on our sister title Aggregates Business.

 

