Cemex supplies 15,000 tonnes for airport runway in Atlanta

Cemex has announced it has provided 15,000 tonnes of cement for a revamped 2,390-foot runway and taxiway at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Cemex says crews with the general contractor McCarthy Improvement Company started work in August 2019 on the reconstruction of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s 9L-27R runway and taxiway as part of the airport’s $6 billion plan. Cemex assisted McCarthy by delivering cement from its plant in Clinchfield, Georgia, the company adds.

Joel Galassini, Cemex USA executive vice president—cement commercial, says: “Atlanta’s airport is a critical hub for travellers, and it provides a crucial gateway for people in the U.S. to access the rest of the world. “Cemex has the know-how and experience necessary to help in the construction of massive infrastructure projects while providing the much-needed support to meeting the tight deadlines and keep projects moving.”

According to Cemex, Atlanta’s 9L-27R runway is the longest runway at the airport to accommodate larger jets required for long-haul international flights. Travellers can fly to more than 75 international destinations in 50 countries.

The reconstruction was part of Phase 1 and 4 of construction at the airfield. Cemex also recently supplied an additional 4,000 tonnes of cement for other projects related to the airport’s renovation.

