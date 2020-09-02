Cemex supplies 15,000 tonnes for airport runway in Atlanta

Cemex has announced it has provided 15,000 tonnes of cement for a revamped 2,390-foot runway and taxiway at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Cemex says crews with the general contractor McCarthy Improvement Company started work in August 2019 on the reconstruction of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s 9L-27R runway and taxiway as part of the airport’s $6 billion plan. Cemex assisted McCarthy by delivering cement from its plant in Clinchfield, Georgia, the company adds.

Joel Galassini, Cemex USA executive vice president—cement commercial, says: “Atlanta’s airport is a critical hub for travellers, and it provides a crucial gateway for people in the U.S. to access the rest of the world. “Cemex has the know-how and experience necessary to help in the construction of massive infrastructure projects while providing the much-needed support to meeting the tight deadlines and keep projects moving.”

According to Cemex, Atlanta’s 9L-27R runway is the longest runway at the airport to accommodate larger jets required for long-haul international flights. Travellers can fly to more than 75 international destinations in 50 countries.

The reconstruction was part of Phase 1 and 4 of construction at the airfield. Cemex also recently supplied an additional 4,000 tonnes of cement for other projects related to the airport’s renovation.

 

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options