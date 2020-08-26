Cemex-Tec award 2020 receives record number of entries

Cemex has confirmed its Cemex-Tec Award has received 1,678 entries; the largest number of projects registered in the history of the event.

The Cemex-Tec Award encourages and promotes high-impact sustainable development proposals and projects through innovation and social entrepreneurship.

Cemex opened its call for entries with four categories for the third year.

The building materials giant says the social entrepreneurs category received the highest number of entries with 870 projects, followed by the community entrepreneurship (372 projects), transforming communities (258 projects) and collaborative action (178 projects).

This year, projects from 31 Mexican states were registered, for a total of 717 projects from 143 universities. In addition, 170 universities from 61 countries participated, with Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Argentina accounting for the highest number of registrations. The award also received high participation from Spain, France, Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic,

The 2020 winning projects will receive a grant while also participating in a two-week virtual bootcamp called ‘Experience Week’ from 21 September to 2 October. Participants will receive specialised training, one-on-one mentoring with international experts, cultural activities and networking spaces with partners such as Ashoka, MassChallenge, MakeSense, Unreasonable Mexico, Impact Hub, and Sirolli Institute.

Martha Herrera, Cemex’s global director of responsible business, says: “We are very proud of the trajectory of the Cemex-Tec Award over the past 10 years. To see the transformation of this initiative, increasing its impact and expanding its reach to projects in 90 countries that are now part of the Cemex-Tec community.”

