Cemex USA unveils monument and courtyard at hospital in Florida

Cemex USA has unveiled a blue heart-shaped concrete monument and courtyard in appreciation of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic at Orlando Health—Health Central Hospital in Florida.

Cemex says it donated and poured approximately 15 yards of white concrete for the courtyard and a specialty blue concrete to create the light-blue heart monument as a symbol of support for healthcare workers.

Jeff Bobolts, Cemex USA regional president—Florida region Jeff Bobolts, says: “Our frontline healthcare workers are essential in the fight against COVID-19, and they are doing all they can to help keep people in the community safe. With this courtyard and blue heart, we wanted to show the frontline healthcare workers we appreciate their hard work and thank them for their outstanding dedication to their patients and community during this extremely difficult time.”

General contractor, Edwards Concrete Company and Bruns, Inc designed and constructed the project. Parkforms and Allen and Company donated two benches for the courtyard while The College Companies and Florida Fence Products provided the railing surrounding the project. BrightView Landscape Development supplied the landscaping for the space.

Mark Marsh, president of Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, says: “This new monument and courtyard will not only serve as a reminder of the important work being done here daily but will also provide our team members a quiet place just outside our hospital doors to relax and reflect.”

