Chryso and Solidia partner to deploy ultra-low CO2 concrete

Construction chemicals company Chryso has entered an agreement to improve the sustainability performance and material properties of ultra-low carbon dioxide (CO2) concrete provided by Solidia Technologies.

The partnership is part of a long-term commitment from both companies to making sustainable solutions accessible to cement and concrete producers worldwide.

Jean Mascaro, concrete BU director at Chryso, says: “The development of innovative admixture solutions adapted to Solidia’s new binder, boosting the final properties of concrete, is one of our R&D works in progress. This will enable higher strengths, an improved finish of the fresh concrete, and the optimisation of the curing process. Together with Solidia, we will scale the use of low CO2 concrete, helping manufacturers produce high-quality precast elements.”

Solidia CEO Tom Schuler says: “Incorporating Chryso’s exclusive water-reducing admixtures adapted to the specific chemistry of Solidia Concrete, will further reduce water consumption in the curing process.”

The start-up is seeking to improve cement and concrete production and performance while enhancing its environmental impact.

“By cutting energy consumption during the curing process, Chryso will help us achieve our ambitions and reach higher levels of performance,” Schuler adds.

Solidia’s sustainable technology is already available in the precast market and used for non-reinforced concrete elements.

Chryso says Solidia’s technologies are based on a cement chemistry that can be produced at lower energies and carbonates by injecting CO2 into fresh concrete. Combined, Solidia’s processes lower the carbon footprint of concrete by up to 70%, while reducing water and energy consumption, the company adds.

Chryso has been developing admixture solutions for 10 years that allow the use of alternative binders.

