Colombian aggregates giant Cementos Argos delivers 23,000 face masks and biosecurity kits

Cementos Argos has started the delivery of 23,000 face masks to its construction and hardware customers around Colombia to maintain biosafety conditions in the sector.

The cement company will also provide its large business clients with biosecurity kits made up of thermometers, floor charts to reinforce physical distance measurements and a digital application that monitors the health conditions of those in charge of the points of sale.

Tomás Restrepo, vice president of the Colombia regional of Cementos Argos, says: “At Cementos Argos we have the firm intention of being the best allies of our clients.

“We will work hand in hand for the health and well-being of our strategic allies, to contribute directly to the safe continuity and recovery of the construction industry and to the health of the economy.

“This situation has been a call to join efforts to respond together to the challenges and act with discipline, empathy and solidarity.”

The initiative follows similar efforts such as the delivery of food security packages through the ‘A Call to Empathy’ campaign carried out in collaboration with Sura, Bancolombia and Nutresa.

The partners set out to help more than 15,200 construction workers around 15 cities and the more than 70 free virtual forums, Cementos Argos says.

