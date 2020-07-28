Colombian aggregates giant Cementos Argos delivers 23,000 face masks and biosecurity kits

Cementos Argos has started the delivery of 23,000 face masks to its construction and hardware customers around Colombia to maintain biosafety conditions in the sector.

The cement company will also provide its large business clients with biosecurity kits made up of thermometers, floor charts to reinforce physical distance measurements and a digital application that monitors the health conditions of those in charge of the points of sale.

Tomás Restrepo, vice president of the Colombia regional of Cementos Argos, says: “At Cementos Argos we have the firm intention of being the best allies of our clients.

“We will work hand in hand for the health and well-being of our strategic allies, to contribute directly to the safe continuity and recovery of the construction industry and to the health of the economy.

“This situation has been a call to join efforts to respond together to the challenges and act with discipline, empathy and solidarity.”

The initiative follows similar efforts such as the delivery of food security packages through the ‘A Call to Empathy’ campaign carried out in collaboration with Sura, Bancolombia and Nutresa.

The partners set out to help more than 15,200 construction workers around 15 cities and the more than 70 free virtual forums, Cementos Argos says.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options