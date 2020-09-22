Curry Supply appoints Will Buddin regional sales manager

Curry Supply has appointed Will Buddin as regional sales manager to oversee customers positioned in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Curry is a manufacturer and dealer of commercial service vehicles whose products include dump trucks, crash attenuator trucks and flatbed trucks.

The company says Buddin will promote and provide opportune work trucks to existing clients while also expanding his reach across the southeast.

Buddin says: “I am elated to join the Curry Supply Team! Curry Supply is a first-class organisation with an aggrWill Buddinessive outlook, and I look forward to expanding our footprint in the Southeast.”

Buddin has worked in the pump, OEM, heavy equipment rental industries for more than 19 years. He has knowledge of direct OEM sales and channel distribution within the rental space.

