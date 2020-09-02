EPA awards Energy Star certification to two Cementos Argos plants

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) has awarded the Energy Star certification to two Cementos Argos plants for their commitment to efficient use of energy.

Cementos says its cement plants Roberta, Alabama, and Harleyville, South Carolina, were also recognised their preservation of natural resources.

María Isabel Echeverri, legal and sustainability vice president of Cementos, says: “Receiving this recognition again at our plants in the United States Regional ratifies our commitment to the materialisation of strategies focused on providing value to society through the efficient use of natural resources and the incorporation of new and better alternative energy sources. We will continue working on the research and implementation of technologies that allow us to continue to have more responsible operations every day.”

The company claims its Harleyville Plant operates with approximately half the energy consumption required by a traditional plant. It also implements the waste co-processing process in its operation, the company adds.

According to Cementos, the Roberta Plant has an installed capacity of more than 1.5 million tonnes per year and has been recognised for implementing alternative fuels and energy optimisation processes.

