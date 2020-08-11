EvoQuip appoints Dynsai distributor in South America

EvoQuip has appointed its first distributor in South America after Dynsai SA (Dynsai) became the Terex brand’s official distributor in Argentina.

Dynsai will represent the full EvoQuip portfolio of compact crushing and screening equipment, genuine spare parts and machine maintenance.

Dynsai began in 2002, a sister company of Repas SA. Initially Dynsai started in sales of construction equipment and has grown more into a material handling business.

Today, Dynsai SA represents a number of renowned international brands including Schwing, Soosan Drill, Hyundai, Dynapac, Roadtec, Bell Equipment and our sister brand Terex Finlay.

Above: Alberto Gomez, Dynsai product manager, with the EvoQuip distribution contract.

“We are excited to be the official distributor for a dynamic and growing brand like EvoQuip. We have signed the contract and ordered our first four machines which we look forward to putting to work in Argentina,” said Alberto Gomez, Dynsai product manager.

In addition to sales opportunities, the distributors will provide parts, service and warranty support for EvoQuip equipment by factory-trained technicians. Financing options will also be available to qualified customers.

Barry O’Hare, international sales director, said: “We know this is an uncertain time for many and we are committed to working with our dealers and customers in developing and adding true value to their business and assisting in the acquisition and funding of their Terex equipment. TFS offers global solutions, and through a team of dedicated people who understand the needs of our dealers and customers, we can direct you to the correct financial solution for your business.”

