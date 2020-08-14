Florida adopts ACI 562-19 concrete repair code

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has announced the seventh edition of the Florida Building Code (FBC) now references its ACI 562-19 concrete repair code.

The ACI says Florida will reference the ACI 562-19 Code Requirements for the Assessment, Repair and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures from 31 December.

Ronald G. Burg, PE, executive vice president at ACI, says: “The inclusion of ACI 562 in the Florida Building Code is consistent with the ACI mission to have ACI committee-developed code requirements adopted for the public good. Adopting ACI 562 provides the public a level of expectation regarding life safety and overall performance where repairs or rehabilitation are performed on concrete structural elements.”

According to the ACI, the code establishes minimum requirements for the design, construction, repair, and rehabilitation of concrete structural elements in buildings for various levels of desired performance for the project. The requirements define objectives and anticipated performance for the code official, owners, designers, contractors and installers, the institute adds.

The FBC and all individuals involved in the code development process are recognised for addressing the need to help ensure quality repairs of structural concrete and thus better provide for the safety, health, and general welfare of the citizens of Florida.

Florida will be the third US state to reference ACI 562, joining Hawaii and Ohio.

