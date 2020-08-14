Florida adopts ACI 562-19 concrete repair code

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has announced the seventh edition of the Florida Building Code (FBC) now references its ACI 562-19 concrete repair code.

The ACI says Florida will reference the ACI 562-19 Code Requirements for the Assessment, Repair and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures from 31 December.

Ronald G. Burg, PE, executive vice president at ACI, says: “The inclusion of ACI 562 in the Florida Building Code is consistent with the ACI mission to have ACI committee-developed code requirements adopted for the public good. Adopting ACI 562 provides the public a level of expectation regarding life safety and overall performance where repairs or rehabilitation are performed on concrete structural elements.”

According to the ACI, the code establishes minimum requirements for the design, construction, repair, and rehabilitation of concrete structural elements in buildings for various levels of desired performance for the project. The requirements define objectives and anticipated performance for the code official, owners, designers, contractors and installers, the institute adds.

The FBC and all individuals involved in the code development process are recognised for addressing the need to help ensure quality repairs of structural concrete and thus better provide for the safety, health, and general welfare of the citizens of Florida.

Florida will be the third US state to reference ACI 562, joining Hawaii and Ohio.

Source

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options