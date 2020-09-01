Granite joint venture to carry out Downtown Links phase III project

Granite‘s joint venture Downtown Links Constructors has been awarded a $26 million contract by the city of Tucson for the Downtown Links Phase III project in Arizona.

The joint venture will work within the construction manager at risk (CMAR) contract as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases of the project within a guaranteed maximum price (GMP).

The initial GMP work package includes approximately half of the work for a 1.3-mile long, four-lane roadway with bike lanes, pavements and a separate multi-use path connecting Barraza-Aviation Parkway to I-10. The joint venture team will construct a new railroad underpass, 9th Avenue deck plaza, and major drainage that will protect a large portion of downtown and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Granite says the project will eliminate one of the most hazardous railroad crossings in the state and end train-related delays on St. Mary’s Road.

The company’s Swan Road Facility will supply construction materials for the project, which include 17,000 tonnes of asphalt concrete.

Downtown Links Constructors is a joint venture comprising Granite and Borderland Construction.
Construction is estimated to be complete in January 2023.

Source

 

