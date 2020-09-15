Granite opens materials plant in southern California

Granite has opened an aggregate and asphalt plant in southern California to serve customers in northern and western Los Angeles, Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Granite says its Big Rock Aggregate and Asphalt Plant in Llano uses technology to produce eleven high-quality aggregate materials simultaneously with the flexibility to modify finished products. The aggregate plant will also recycle 134,000 gallons of water per hour with a combination of dewatering screens, low-water washers, and water clarifiers, the company adds.

According to Granite, the asphalt plant optimises the use of reclaimed asphalt pavement and warm-mix asphalt, two products that conserve raw materials and energy, cut emissions from operations and improve conditions for workers.

Brad Estes, vice president of construction and materials at Granite, says: “We expect Big Rock to fill a need for high-quality construction materials in the northern LA market for many years to come. We are pleased to bring this new plant online as part of our continued expansion in Southern California.”

Granite’s construction materials business stretches across the western US. It specialises in recycling operations, aggregate plants and asphalt plants.

