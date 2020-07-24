Granite subsidiary to rehabilitate I-94 in Illinois

Granite subsidiary Kenny Construction Company has been chosen by the Illinois Department of Transportation to rehabilitate sections of Interstate 94 (I-94) at Montrose Avenue in Cook County.

Granite says the project will replace the superstructure and rehabilitate the substructure of I-94 at Montrose Avenue including improvements to drainage and safety with new roadway and under-deck lighting.

Ryan Clark, vice president of Granite’s midwest civil operations, says: “This is an ideal project for our Midwest-based civil team. Located in the backyard of our Northbrook, Illinois office, this project will improve the lives of Cook County residents as well as the hundreds of thousands who travel on one of the busiest roads in the state.”

Construction is expected to be complete by autumn.

