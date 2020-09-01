Hendrickson acquires business segments from Stemci and EnPro

Hendrickson has strengthened its business through acquiring the motor wheel brake drum & crewson slack adjuster business segments from STEMCO and parent company EnPro Industries.

Henrickson’s CEO Gary Gerstenslager says: “This acquisition will provide a platform for Hendrickson to advance our light-weight drum brake system performance and provide components that will complement our existing product portfolio.”

The business segments, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Berea, Kentucky, will operate as a division of Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Motor Wheel & Crewson names will be kept and used as a product name going forward.

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions, integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems, tyre pressure control systems and auxiliary lift axles systems.

Source

 

