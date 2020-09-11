Hillhead commits to ‘All Secure Standard’ for 2021

The organisers at HillHead have announced that tradeshows have been given the green light to resume in the UK from 1 October.

The Hillhead 2021 team is planning the event to fulfill the ‘All Secure Standard’.

The organisers say this is a programme of enhanced measures, approved by the UK government, that set out industry best practice and guidance for working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19). It is set around social distancing, cleaning & hygiene, protect & detect and communication.

Show director Richard Bradbury says: ‘Whilst it is likely that some of these measures will be relaxed by June 2021, Hillhead has taken the decision to plan for them at the earliest opportunity, ensuring visitors and exhibitors will be supported in the most effective manner. A comprehensive framework for a safe show is already being put in place, which we look forward to sharing with you in the new year.’

Meanwhile, Hillhead 2021 has welcomed a host of new exhibitors that have signed up during the lockdown, including LiuGong Direct UK, Barford, Fox Brothers, John King Chains, Kelly Tanks and DXB Pump & Power.

The event will take place from 22–24 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton.

