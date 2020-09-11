Hillhead commits to ‘All Secure Standard’ for 2021

The organisers at HillHead have announced that tradeshows have been given the green light to resume in the UK from 1 October.

The Hillhead 2021 team is planning the event to fulfill the ‘All Secure Standard’.

The organisers say this is a programme of enhanced measures, approved by the UK government, that set out industry best practice and guidance for working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19). It is set around social distancing, cleaning & hygiene, protect & detect and communication.

Show director Richard Bradbury says: ‘Whilst it is likely that some of these measures will be relaxed by June 2021, Hillhead has taken the decision to plan for them at the earliest opportunity, ensuring visitors and exhibitors will be supported in the most effective manner. A comprehensive framework for a safe show is already being put in place, which we look forward to sharing with you in the new year.’

Meanwhile, Hillhead 2021 has welcomed a host of new exhibitors that have signed up during the lockdown, including LiuGong Direct UK, Barford, Fox Brothers, John King Chains, Kelly Tanks and DXB Pump & Power.

The event will take place from 22–24 June at Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton.

Source

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options