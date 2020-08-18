Hyundai adds Don Allison Equipment to North American dealer network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has expanded its North American dealer network to 75 dealerships with the addition of Don Allison Equipment.

Shaun Galligan, Hyundai district manager-southeast, says Don Allison’s “knowledge and experience with compact equipment will be a valuable asset in helping Hyundai become a major player in the Northern Alabama market. Chris Ergle and his team have hit the ground running, already selling a unit prior to even having any inventory”.

Hyundai says its dealerships offer sales, service, and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

The company’s sales service and parts teams deliver product and service training to ensure dealer partners can provide the support necessary to meet the business needs of Hyundai customers.

