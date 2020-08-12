Intercomp launches S30 CPU advanced touchscreen indicator

Intercomp, a manufacturer of portable vehicle weighing and measurement products, has introduced the S30 CPU advanced touchscreen indicator for the self-contained operation of portable scales.

US-based Intercomp says the new indicator provides the ability to efficiently run monitoring programmes for applications like weight compliance, inventory tracking, and safety screening.

The touchscreen display and intuitive graphic user interface of the standalone wireless indicator and control unit are designed to allow truck scale operators to create tickets and weighing records remotely.

The TS30 CPU provides the ability to collect, display, and save individual wheel, axle, gross, Tare, and NET weights by communicating with scale pads via RFX Wireless Weighing, on a single screen in real-time.

Customisable data fields, such as user-session information for scale operation on a particular day, and/or location and vehicle-specific information, can also be associated with saved records and included on tickets from the integrated printer. Additional customisation options, specifically tailored for unique data needs, can also be added via USB.

The backlit, colour touchscreen indicator is intended to make operation easier and more productive with most weighing options displayed on a single screen. It can display axle spacing in Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) mode. Control and operating functions are integrated into a self-contained, portable case with RFX wireless technology, allowing a single operator to perform WIM or static weighing operations.

