IRock appoints director of product development & applications

IRock Crushers has appointed Paul McCaffrey director of product development & applications to lead the overall design development, optimisation and performance of the company’s product line.

IRock says McCaffrey will provide technical solutions to enhance its customer service and dealer profitability.

Chris Larson, general manager at Irock, says: “Paul brings IRock a wealth of experience in application, design and operational practices within materials processing equipment. With his engineering background and boots on the ground approach, he has demonstrated a track record of creating tremendous value to customers and distributors. Aside from being the right fit culturally, we are elated to have Paul join the IRock leadership team to help usher in this new era of innovation and optimisation for the product line.”

McCaffrey has more than 15 years of product development, sales, service & technical support experience within the crushing & screening industry. He has worked within the Terex Materials Processing division and was most recently technical support & service manager at Terex Finlay. Prior to that, McCaffrey was a territory sales representative at Powerscreen.

IRock is a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants and conveying equipment.

