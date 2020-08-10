ISEE cancels explosives and blasting technique conference

The International Society of Explosives Engineers (ISEE) has cancelled its Explosives and Blasting Technique conference in Florida next year following uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISEE says the board came to this decision after considerable research into the viability of hosting a quality conference under the prevailing conditions.

According to ISEE, there is a major risk the conference would have substantially fewer delegates and a reduced exhibition as well as a technical programme that would be compromised by the difficulties in travel. We did not want to tarnish the reputation of ISEE conferences by delivering an experience that was not up to standard, the society adds.

The ISEE is now working out a format to provide suitable online training materials for explosives engineering and potential networking opportunities for its members.

The 27th annual conference was going to take place from 7-10 February at Caribe Royale in Orlando. The ISEE is now planning for the annual conference in 2022.

Source

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related

Read more

Get involved

Register

As a member of this site you will be able to receive aggregates news relating only to those categories that are most relevant to you, submit job listings for FREE, post questions in the Q&A, and more.

Register Now

Feature your company

The Feature Your Company listing is your custom-made (by us) profile page that allows you to add any of the following content: text, videos, links, images. The page will also be listed on the Featured Company landing page. Over 560 unique aggregates users visit the site per day! Complete the enquiry form now to contact us.

Contact us

Jobs

Are you looking for an aggregate related job? Click here to see our jobs listing supplied by industry experts United Employment.

See Jobs

Advertise

Reach thousands of budget holders and decision makers by promoting your company on the longest established aggregate website in the US & Canada. Or advertise in our emails which are sent to opted-in subscribers according to their chosen categories. All advertising will display correctly on tablets and mobiles as this site is responsive.

Advertising options