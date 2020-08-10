ISEE cancels explosives and blasting technique conference

The International Society of Explosives Engineers (ISEE) has cancelled its Explosives and Blasting Technique conference in Florida next year following uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISEE says the board came to this decision after considerable research into the viability of hosting a quality conference under the prevailing conditions.

According to ISEE, there is a major risk the conference would have substantially fewer delegates and a reduced exhibition as well as a technical programme that would be compromised by the difficulties in travel. We did not want to tarnish the reputation of ISEE conferences by delivering an experience that was not up to standard, the society adds.

The ISEE is now working out a format to provide suitable online training materials for explosives engineering and potential networking opportunities for its members.

The 27th annual conference was going to take place from 7-10 February at Caribe Royale in Orlando. The ISEE is now planning for the annual conference in 2022.

