Komatsu invests $285m in South Harbour Campus

Komatsu has partnered with the State of Wisconsin and the City of Milwaukee to invest approximately $285 million in its South Harbour Campus.

Komatsu says the campus will include modern manufacturing facilities, advanced technology, robotics, engineering and R&D labs, an office complex, training facilities, a data solutions centre and an experience centre.

Jeff Dawes, CEO at Komatsu Mining, says: “Our goal is to create a remarkable workplace for our employees that provides space to grow, will serve as a global centre of excellence for Komatsu and demonstrates a sincere commitment to sustainability and our community.”

The company plans to occupy the campus at Milwaukee’s Harbor District on east Greenfield Avenue in 2022.

John Koetz, president, surface mining at Komatsu, says: “We commend We Energies for their leadership in taking on the remediation of this former superfund site. We are excited to see this harbour site transform from an abandoned brownfield to a vibrant, sustainable workplace that provides the community opportunity for family-sustaining jobs for the future.”

The investment follows the acquisition of two parcels of land totalling nearly 57 acres for the project.

Project partners Hunzinger Construction, EUA, & GRAEF are leading the construction of the campus. Contractors Hunzinger, A.W. Oakes & Son and Cornerstone One are using Komatsu’s smart construction technologies to control construction planning, management, scheduling and costs in near real-time.

