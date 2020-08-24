Komatsu rebrands several mining product lines

Komatsu is to rebrand its underground hard rock equipment, surface wheel loaders and new line of blasthole drills to reflect its focus on growth in these areas.

Komatsu will retain its P&H and Joy brands for the products longest associated with those names: P&H for its electric and hydraulic rope shovels, draglines, and 320XPC blasthole drill; Joy for longwall systems, and room and pillar equipment.

Jeffrey Dawes, President and CEO of Komatsu Mining, says: “Building on the growth of our mining portfolio, we’re excited to unite more products under the Komatsu brand, while respecting the history and value of the P&H and Joy brands. As we approach Komatsu’s 100th anniversary, it’s a great moment to expand the brand in mining and celebrate the growth of these product lines.”

The rebranded Komatsu ZT44 track drill made its debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas in March.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)