LafargeHolcim CO2ment project receives $1.5m funding

LafargeHolcim‘s CO2ment Colorado project has received $1.5 million in from the United States Department of Energy’s (DoE) National Energy Technology Laboratory.

The project stems from a collaboration with Svante, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC (OLCV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental and Total.

LafargeHolcim says the funding will allow the partnership to evaluate the feasibility of the facility, which is designed to capture up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year from the cement plant and the natural gas-fired steam generator. It will be sequestered underground permanently by Occidental.

Oxy’s president Richard Jackson says: “Oxy Low Carbon Ventures is leveraging Occidental’s 40 years of experience in securely storing CO2 in geologic formations to advance permanent sequestration as a solution that supports global emissions reduction efforts through carbon retirement. This partnership is a powerful example of how cross-industry collaboration can help progress carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects that will be critical to accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon world.”

The facility under review will utilise Svante’s solid sorbent technology to capture carbon directly from the cement kiln as a non-intrusive ‘end-of-the-pipe’ solution, the company adds.

Jamie Gentoso, CEO, US cement for LafargeHolcim, says: “We have been very vocal about the importance we place on finding and accelerating global solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. Effective and efficient large scale carbon capture technology will be a profound advancement for many industries. This U.S. DoE grant is a significant step in advancing this first-of-its-kind, large-scale technology.”

Marie-Noëlle Semeria, senior vice president at Total, says: “Total brings its experience in this new phase of feasibility to support the development of Svante’s promising CO2 capture technology. Together with our industrial partners and thanks to public-private initiative, we aim at accelerating the deployment, at scale, of innovative and cost-efficient technologies, contributing to decarbonise industry and curb CO2 emissions.“

As part of the project, Electricore will facilitate management of the federal grant while Kiewit Engineering Group will lead the engineering development. This joint initiative follows the recently-launched Pilot Plant Project CO2ment between Svante, LafargeHolcim and Total in Canada at the Lafarge Richmond cement plant, where progress has been made towards re-injecting captured CO2 into concrete.

