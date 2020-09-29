LafargeHolcim re-brands portfolio of blended cements

LafargeHolcim in the US has rebranded its cement portfolio and is calling on the engineering community to adopt solutions that lower carbon emissions.

The cement manufacturer has re-branded its portfolio of blended cements and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) as the Envirocore Series.

The Envirocore Series includes OneCem Portland Limestone Cement, MaxCem Blended Cement and NewCem Slag Cement.

LafargeHolcim says many of these products incorporate SCMs, byproducts from other industries that offer sustainability and performance advantages for those who construct buildings. Their use as a partial replacement for portland cement provides more durable concrete while also lowering energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, the company adds.

According to LafargeHolcim, every tonne of clinker replaced by SCMs reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 0.8 tonnes.

Patrick Cleary, senior vice president of Sales, US Cement at LafargeHolcim, says: “Our cement organisation has invested heavily in offering blended cements and SCMs to customers for two decades. This re-brand signifies that the time for change in the building industry is now and we stand ready to provide these proven solutions.”

