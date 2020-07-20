LiuGong North America expands dealer network in US

LiuGong North America has appointed five construction equipment dealers to expand its dealer network in the US.

The company says the dealerships will provide the LiuGong and Dressta brands to areas that previously did not have the opportunity to put them to the test.

LiuGong acquired Dressta in 2012 and renamed the manufacturer of heavy construction equipment LiuGong Dressta Machinery.

Malvese Equipment Company, a power equipment distributor from Long Island, now carries the LiuGong and Dressta brands.

The company provides sales, service and parts from their locations in Hicksville and Riverhead New York.

Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions now offers LiuGong machines throughout Northern California from their locations in Olivehurst, Sacramento, Redding, Chico, Yuba City, Marysville and the surrounding communities.

JPS Equipment Rental provides heavy equipment rental for LiuGong and Dressta machines, from their locations in Bossier City, West Monroe, Alexandria and Gonzales in Louisiana, as well as their El Dorado, Arkansas, store.

Big Red now offers LiuGong and Dressta construction equipment from their locations in Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. They also offer the LiuGong forklift and material handling line to their customers.

Rifle Equipment has served Rifle in Colorado since 2003. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October of 2019.

