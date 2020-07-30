Major offers free virtual training packages for aggregate producers

Wire screening media provider Major is offering aggregate and mining producers access to its free virtual training series to help operations optimise efficiency and team learning during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The on-demand webinars provide practical tips involving screen media, screen boxes and the screening process.

Aggregates comapnies can request private virtual training sessions to focus on topics focused on specific challenges or applications.

Two already-released videos include ‘How to Boost Screen Performance’ and ‘How to Maintain Your Screen.’

Canada-based Major says the series has the ultimate goal of improving operations’ safety, profits and overall efficiency.

“It’s more important than ever that we work together to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Bernard Betts, Major president.

“We’re eager to help our customers and any producers interested in learning from our team to improve hands-on skills for better efficiency, maintenance and performance.”

The on-demand webinars are hosted on an online portal where viewers can access a full list of the publicly available videos.

Major will choose new topics based on questions or subjects they hear regularly brought up by customers.

Each training webinar will educate end-users on the best practices and new technologies to optimise their efficiency, fine-tune their screening and minimise unscheduled downtime.

In addition to public training webinars, companies can request private virtual training.

These sessions can focus in on topics specific to individual operations.

The training webinars can be accessed at www.gotostage.com/channel/major

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)