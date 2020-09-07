McCloskey welcomes Berry Tractor & Equipment to dealer network

McCloskey International has strengthened its distribution network in North America with the addition of equipment dealer Berry Tractor.

McCloskey says the company will serve the Kansas and Western Missouri markets in the US.

Berry specialises in heavy equipment sales, rental and support in the heavy construction, aggregates sectors. McCloskey equipment will help grow Berry’s crushing and screening systems product line, the company adds.

Jon Berry, president at Berry, says: “The addition of this mobile screening and crushing line will allow us to better serve our customers and increase their productivity.”

John O’Neill, vice president, sales for McCloskey, says Berry has the “in-the-field experience and are well-positioned to play a key role in the post-pandemic re-building”.

Berry is based in Wichita, Kansas, with additional locations Garden City, Topeka and Springfield Missouri. They are an authorised Komatsu dealer, maintaining a rental fleet and providing repair and maintenance services on-site or in their well-equipped shops.

