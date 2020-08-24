McNeilus manufactures concrete mixers at new locations

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing is transitioning the manufacturing of its concrete mixers to two locations to expand the resources for customers in North America and global markets.

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing says the concrete mixers will be manufactured at sister company London Machinery’s facility in Ontario, Canada, and parent company Oshkosh Corporation’s facility in Wisconsin.

Bob Monchamp, vice president and general manager of concrete mixers for McNeilus and London, says: “We will continue to invest in superior customer experiences, customer support and product innovations.”

McNeilus has been operating at a campus in Minnesota which also produces refuse collection vehicles. The move expands the capacity for both vehicles driving quality and delivery, the company adds.

The McNeilus dodge centre headquarters will continue to serve as a mixer research & development centre for concrete placement products. It will allow the company’s engineering teams to develop the next phases of its Flex Controls system.

McNeilus is also bringing together the sales teams for trucks and aftermarket parts to ensure each customer has a dedicated point person for the entire lifecycle of their product.

Brad Nelson, president of McNeilus, says: “We continually evaluate our businesses to ensure we’re focused on products, services and industries that align with our customer requirements, our core businesses and strategic vision. Consolidating manufacturing of all our mixer brands unlocks much-needed capacity and scale.”

London Machinery has been manufacturing concrete mixers for more than 115 years and joined Oshkosh in 2005. The facility’s custom space encompasses more than 145,000 square feet.

