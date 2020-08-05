Metso Outotec and Davies Wear Plate offer wear monitoring technology

Global aggregates equipment manufacturer Metso Outotec has acquired the Australia-based fastener and wear monitoring technology provider Davies Wear Plate Systems for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired technology will offer quarry managers fasteners with a unique locking mechanism that does not require traditional studs and nuts. The system has been designed to enable faster and safer maintenance work.

Above: A WearSense hugger

Davies Wear Plate Systems’ portfolio also includes wear monitoring technology, which provides a real-time forecast of wear and expected liner change-out timing.

The monitoring solution can be fitted to any metallic or ceramic liner, independent of attachment systems, says Metso Outotec.

“This acquisition supports our target to offer comprehensive and unique solutions for the entire wear lining value chain,” says Sami Takaluoma, President of Consumables business area at Metso Outotec.

“We are eager to introduce these advanced solutions globally to our customers; we now have the market’s widest range of optimized wear protection solutions, tools and services.

“The new technology will increase safety during maintenance and increase uptime.”

WearSense equipment monitors wear in real time and tells when it is time to change the liners

The acquired technology is already used by major mining companies, such as Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group in Australia.

Above: Major aggregates groups around the world already use WearSense technology.

“We have been improving our product offering for years and we have received good feedback from our customers in Australia. Our products are ready to be rolled out to the global mining market,” says Brian Davies, Founder, Davies Wear Plate Systems.

“We are excited that we are now a part of a truly international company.”

Metso Outotec is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries. Combined sales for 2019 were about $5 billion (€4.2 billion).

