Mine killed while working inside aerial lift basket, says MSHA

A miner loading explosives died inside an aerial lift’s basket after it jolted upward into the mine roof, says the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

Best Practices:

Check all equipment before using it. Report all defects affecting safety to a responsible person for correction.

Service and maintain hydraulic systems according to the manufacturer’s specifications and schedules. Excessive pressure in a hydraulic circuit can drastically alter the control of booms, etc., creating serious hazards.

Instruct aerial lift users on hazard recognition and safe job procedures to avoid unsafe conditions.

Train lift operators in safe operating procedures listed in the operator’s manual.

Report equipment malfunctions and remove the equipment from service until repaired.

Source

(Visited 334 times, 340 visits today)