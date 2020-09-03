Miner dies after catcheing arm in stacker conveyor belt, MSHA says

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has issued a fatality alert after a miner was injured when his arm became entangled in a stacker conveyor belt.

The MSHA says the victim was airlifted to a trauma centre where he passed away a week later.

This is the 12th fatality reported in 2020 and the second classified as powered haulage, the administration adds.

Best Practices:

Turn off, lock out power sources and block against motion before removing or bypassing a guard or other safety device to clean, repair, perform maintenance or clear a blockage on a belt conveyor.

Never clean pulleys or idlers manually while belt conveyors are operating.

Avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing and keep tools, body parts and long hair away from moving belt conveyor components.

Train all personnel in safe work procedures.

Properly guard moving machine parts to protect persons from contact that could cause injury.

Source

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)