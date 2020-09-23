Miner dies after falling from bulk material trailer, says MSHA

A miner died when he fell while attempting to close a hatch on the top of a bulk material trailer, says the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

The MSHA says the miner was wearing a fall protection harness but his lanyard was not attached to a secure anchorage.

This is the 15th fatality reported in 2020 and the fourth classified as ‘slip or fall of person’, the administration adds.

Best Practices:

Encourage the use of automated hatches on tanks and trailers.
Provide and ensure the use of an effective fall arrest and secure anchorage system.
Provide safe access to all work areas and ensure truck and trailer access and work platforms are properly designed, maintained, and used.
Examine work areas and equipment. Don’t use unsafe work areas and equipment until repairs are made.
Refresh miner training on safe work procedures after returning from periods of shutdown, and routinely monitor work habits.

Source

 

