Mississippi Lime acquires terminal and rail assets in Kansas

Mississippi Lime is strengthening its high-calcium lime products business through the acquisition of terminal and rail assets in Edwardsville, Kansas.

Mississippi Lime’s CEO William H. Ayers says: “Mississippi Lime has been a long-term supplier of calcium-based products in this region, serving water and electric utilities, construction projects as well as many other industries. This acquisition serves to strengthen that commitment.”

This site was formerly owned and operated by L.G. Everist of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mississippi Lime is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services and technical solutions from a network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve, (Missouri) Calera (Alabama) and Verona (Kentucky).

Last November, Mississippi Lime’s specialty operations in Ste. Genevieve received the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR).

